$173.42 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $173.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $187.81 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $700.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

