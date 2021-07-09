17,530 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.22.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.18. The company has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

