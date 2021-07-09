175,904 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 151,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001,249. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

