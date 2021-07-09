$182.10 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $182.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $182.50 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

