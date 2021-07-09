185,500 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.