$191.40 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $191.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.80 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $778.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $787.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.10 million, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

