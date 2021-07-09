195,344 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 583,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,243,444. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

