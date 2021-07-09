199,000 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,984,000. CDW accounts for about 1.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,819. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.