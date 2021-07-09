1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.84 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $43,592.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 201.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001042 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00255130 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.