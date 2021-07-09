1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ONEM opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,436.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,186. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $171,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

