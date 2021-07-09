$2.14 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

