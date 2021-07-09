$2.88 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.74. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.