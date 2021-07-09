20,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $73.67. 565,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,160. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

