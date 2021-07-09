200,000 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.93% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

