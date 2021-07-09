200,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000.

Shares of EACPU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,814. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

