$202.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $202.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.10 million and the lowest is $202.70 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $894.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

