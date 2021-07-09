230,437 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,361,000. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.27% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.23. 2,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

