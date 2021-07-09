$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post $233.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.65 on Friday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

