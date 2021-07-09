$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $244.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $251.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $985.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.86. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

