255,100 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,127. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

