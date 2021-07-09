25,683 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SMART Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

SGH stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

