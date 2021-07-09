2,700,348 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

