27,360 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.21. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

