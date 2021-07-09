275,000 Shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Bought by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. FAST Acquisition accounts for about 4.6% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.10% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FST. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,788. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

