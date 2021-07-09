28,131 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $114.42. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,803. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

