$285.30 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $285.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.50 million. Globant posted sales of $182.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.74 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

