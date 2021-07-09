$295.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $295.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $270.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

