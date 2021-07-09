$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

ECL stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.