303,497 Shares in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 303,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.33% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NEXI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

