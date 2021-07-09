33,650 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,836. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $202.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

