36,542 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.07.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

