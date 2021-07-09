$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 523,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

