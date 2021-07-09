$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

