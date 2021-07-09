46,493 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 230,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 144,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 101,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

