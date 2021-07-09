$470.16 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $470.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.23 million and the lowest is $442.74 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.38 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

