4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 7.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

