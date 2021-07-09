4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 197,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $658.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

