4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
NASDAQ LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
4D pharma Company Profile
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
