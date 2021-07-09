4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

