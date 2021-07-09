4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.01). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,595 ($33.90), with a volume of 8,863 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,685.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £728.83 million and a P/E ratio of 324.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

