$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $344.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.23. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $153.32 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

