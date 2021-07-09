500,000 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Bought by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Horizon Acquisition Co. II comprises approximately 6.8% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 105,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,525. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

