$502.05 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $502.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.74 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

