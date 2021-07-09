505,370 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 505,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. Porch Group comprises about 2.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

