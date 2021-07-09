5,087 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

