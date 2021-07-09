$513.92 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $513.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $598.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

PEAK stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

