52,050 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,749. The stock has a market cap of $532.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

