$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

