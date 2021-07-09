$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $3.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

AQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.