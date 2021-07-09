55,076 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for 3.5% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,094. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

