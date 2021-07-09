5,700 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

Shares of WIX opened at $291.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

